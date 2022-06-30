A project to get Mitchells Plain matriculants to apply for their learner’s and driver’s licences have teamed up with singer Emo Adams for a fundraising concert. Organisers say matrics have responded well to the free learner’s licence programme started at Lentegeur High and Oval North Secondary schools, with a 100% pass rate after the lessons given by Basil van der Merwe of Basil’s Driving School.

The project funded by Ward Councillor Avron Plaatjies and Western Cape MPL Ricardo MacKenzie is reaching out to all Mitchells Plain school matriculants. AID: Avron Plaatjies Councillor Plaatjies said the project seeks to steer youth away from a life of crime and make them more employable once they finish school. “About 100 pupils from the Lentegeur and Oval North High School wrote and successfully passed their test to obtain their learner’s licence at the end of phase 1.

“Due to the positive response and interest from the community, high schools and learners from the greater Mitchells Plain area, we have embarked on phase 2 as the aim of this project is to give all matriculants in Mitchells Plain permanent mployability once they have their licences. “Learners will therefore not only complete their matric this year but will also leave school with a skill for life.” On Saturday, 16 July, they are hosting a show starring Emo Adams to raise funds for the project.

The show will be held at Spine Road High Hall starting at 7pm. Tickets are R120 at Webtickets or cash at the door. Plaatjies adds: “All proceeds of the concert will go towards getting our matriculants their learner’s licences and ultimately their driver’s licence.