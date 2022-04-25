Ben Affleck has had to deny actress Emma Hernan’s claim that they connected on dating app Raya.

Selling Sunset star Emma, 30, revealed that she hooked up with the actor before he rekindled his romance with Jennifer Lopez in April 2021.

And Ben’s representatives quickly poured cold water on the speculation – to avoid the wrath of his fiancée J.Lo, 51, who has min tyd vir jollery.

A spokesperson for Ben, 49, told PEOPLE: “Raya has confirmed that he has not been an active member for several years.”

During an episode of Netflix show Selling Sunset, Chrishell Stause and Emma chatted about the high-profile dating app.

Chrishell said: “Remember when Ben Affleck went viral because he sent some girl...” before Emma replied: “He may or may not have been texting me.

“He may or may not have asked to grab coffee a few times. I didn’t go.”

Chrishell quipped: “You could’ve foiled ‘Bennifer’! He was on the hunt.”

And Emma said: “Right? It was right before that. So, maybe that wouldn’t have happened. We have the Boston connection. So, that was his opening pick-up line.”

Raya, which launched in 2015, describes itself as “an exclusive dating and networking platform for people in creative industries”.

Ben and Jennifer confirmed they got engaged again on 8 April, 18 years after they broke off their first engagement and split up.

Jennifer said: “We’re older now, we’re smarter, we have more experience, we’re at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things.”

Jen shares 14-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Ben has three kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

