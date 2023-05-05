If you have a passion for fashion then the Mother City Fashion Experience is the place for you on Saturday at the Artscape Theatre.
This fashion show makes its return this year for another theatrical experience with
Embrace your Elegance – Born to be fashionable.
The Mother City, known for its beauty and the Khayelitsha Fashion Week has created the opportunity for local upcoming designers to showcase their latest designs. This production is professionally organised with lights, ramp (runway), performances, new designs and trained models.
Tickets are available at Computicket and ranges from R120 general entry to R300.