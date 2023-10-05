I am currently on the minor holy pilgrimage known as Umrah and arrived in the bustling city of Madina on Monday morning at 3am. And at this hour I was shocked by the 32-degree heat as we walked to the transport in the parking area of the airport.

Most of my day was spent in the Haram al Munawara, the resting place of the final messenger of Islam, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Here he lies peacefully, flanked by his two most trusted companions, Abubakr as Siddique and Umar(ra). I’ve been visiting the historical sites in Madina, such as The Battle of The Trench, Masjidul Qiblatain, Mount Uhud and Masjid Al Quba.

As you are reading this, I am embarking on my Umrah, a journey I hope will be accepted by the Almighty. Thursday I will go to the sacred grounds of Makkah with my parents, wife, children and siblings to perform the Umrah rituals. May all on this journey have an Umrah Maqbool and Mabroor (an accepted pilgrimage).