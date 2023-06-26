Elvis Presley’s stepbrother has claimed the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll took his own life – 45 years after his death. “He premeditated taking the medications that killed him,” David Stanley alleged in Elvis’ Women, a new Amazon Prime documentary about the late musician. “Love, hurt, pain, exposure – he just couldn’t take it any more,” the 85-year-old said.

In the series, which premiered in May, Stanley alleged his stepsibling “couldn’t carry on” amid fears his alleged relationships with teen girls would be laid bare in a book. Stanley, a former member of Presley’s “entourage,” was reportedly in Graceland when the performer died of a heart attack as a result of a drug overdose in August 1977. “His taste for young girls, aged 15 or 16, made me sick,” the stepbrother claimed in the series, calling it a “miracle” that Can’t Help Falling In Love singer wasn’t arrested.

David Stanley, Presley's stepbrother Stanley alleged: "He got away with things most people didn't, because of his money, fortune, fame and power, charisma and magnetism. Elvis could talk the socks off you." The documentary, which includes interviews with women claiming to have been chised by Presley at a young age, also looks at his relationship with Priscilla Presley. Elvis married Priscilla in 1967 when the actress was 21 and he was 32. They welcomed daughter Lisa Marie the following year before splitting in 1973.