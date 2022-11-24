The Springbok flyhalf has now refuted Simjee’s statement. Playing out like a classic soapie, the ongoing drama between Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies and team dietician Zeenat Simjee has been going from one cliffhanger to another.

Shorty after Simjee released an official statement via her lawyer Frikkie Erasmus to Netwerk24 denying claims of an affair between the two, Jantjies hit back. Erasmus told the publication, “It was a case of mistaken identity. She was not there.” Although he did not reveal the woman’s identity which he said was known to them, Erasmus said: “There are many similarities between her and Zeenat. However, it wasn’t her.”

But father of three Jantjies has now refuted Simjee’s statement. Speaking to The Rapport, he said her version of events were far-fetched and stood by his earlier admission, saying: “As I confirmed to my wife, I did have a relationship with Zee. There is only one Zee.” Jantjies is currently in Cyprus with his wife Iva Ristic and their children. After he came clean on the alleged affair to his wife, Ristic told Rapport that she didn’t think that she’d "ever be romantically involved with Elton again.”