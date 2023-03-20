There is a new face in the vlei all the way from Elsies River. Tristan du Preez landed a role as Brommer in one of Cape Town’s beloved soapie, Arendsvlei.

You might recognise Tristan, 26, from the SABC 2 series Die Sentrum where he played a bully called Justin, but added that his role as Brommer is a drug mert. “My character is a school dropout who is a drug dealer,” he explained. “I am going to add more flavour to the character like a human side because I am from Elsies, so I know how drug dealers are portrayed so I will take my knowledge that I see on a daily basis and apply it to my character.”

Tristan completed a diploma in Performing Arts at Northlink College and added that finding an agency was challenging. “When my first agency let me go during my set on Die Sentrum, I was panicking because I thought I made it and I was struggling so long to get this agency. But I calmed myself and said I am not the same person I was when I graduated because now I have experience on my side and I am going to use it to my benefit.” Tristan said his journey on Arendsvlei started early last month when he auditioned and a week later, landed the role.

His first episode aired on March 16. “I used to watch Arendsvlei, so I was familiar with what the show was about and the characters that play in, it because my mom is a huge Arendsvlei fan. “It is a full-circle moment because the show she loves watching I am playing in it.