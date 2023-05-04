In honour of Mother’s Day next week, a local non-profit organisation is hosting a high tea for all the mothers and grandmothers over 60 in Elsies River.
Michelle Raubenheimer, the founder of Voed ‘n Mondjie, is honouring all the golden oldies by spoiling 100 oumas.
She said she will be handing out invitations and giving the high tea at her home in Epping Forest.
“I am planning to decorate my front yard beautifully so that the moeders can feel special on the day. I want to invite them over for the afternoon so that they enjoy each other’s company and have a good time.”
“Many of them don’t have children or can’t afford to go out for the day so I want them to come and just be themselves and relax because the high tea is for free, they don’t need to pay for a ticket or entry.”
Michelle added that she hosted a high tea last year for women older than 50 and seeing the success of the event, she plans to do the same again this year for the over 60s, however, she is in need of a few donations to make the high possible.
“Finances is a bit of a challenge so I am not able to make them a lunch but I will cater for a koekie and some tea. I managed to find four bakers who will bake for free, which I am very thankful for. I am in need of coffee, tea, juice and 100 foam bakkies. Everything costs money and therefore I will appreciate any form of donation that will go towards the high tea.”
If you want to make a contribution, contact Michelle on 065 211 8147.