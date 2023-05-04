In honour of Mother’s Day next week, a local non-profit organisation is hosting a high tea for all the mothers and grandmothers over 60 in Elsies River. Michelle Raubenheimer, the founder of Voed ‘n Mondjie, is honouring all the golden oldies by spoiling 100 oumas.

She said she will be handing out invitations and giving the high tea at her home in Epping Forest. “I am planning to decorate my front yard beautifully so that the moeders can feel special on the day. I want to invite them over for the afternoon so that they enjoy each other’s company and have a good time.” “Many of them don’t have children or can’t afford to go out for the day so I want them to come and just be themselves and relax because the high tea is for free, they don’t need to pay for a ticket or entry.”