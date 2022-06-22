Elon Musk’s teenage son has filed court documents seeking to legally change his gender from male to female, stating: “I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.' Xavier Alexander Musk, 18, filed the paperwork in Santa Monica, California, on April 18, seeking to be known as Vivian Jenna Wilson – his mother’s surname.

Xavier has not commented on whether he will receive financial support from his dad – the world’s richest man. Musk, 50, was married to Canadian author Justine Wilson, from 2000 until 2008. The pair have twin sons – Xavier and Griffin – and triplet boys: Damian, Kai and Saxon, now 16.

Musk also two other children, X Æ A-Xii and Exa Dark Sideræl, who goes by Y, with Canadian singer Grimes. It is unclear why Xavier is rejecting his father. Musk has yet to comment on the matter.