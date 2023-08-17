Elon Musk's proposed cage fight with Mark Zuckerberg remains "on". The Tesla boss has once again insisted that he wants to face his tech rival in a cage, and Musk has even driven to Zuckerberg’s house in a bid to iron out the details.

In a message on X - which was formerly known as Twitter - he shared: "For the Tesla FSD test drive in Palo Alto tonight, I will ask the car to drive to @finkd’s house. "Will also test latest X livestream video, so you can monitor our adventure in real-time! "If we get lucky and Zuck my [tongue emoji] actually answers the door, the fight is on!

"(Zuck thread coming soon about how he would of course love to fight anytime, but blah blah UFC something something) (sic)" Earlier this month, Musk revealed that he was planning to fight Zuckerberg in Rome. The 52-year-old billionaire confirmed that he'd actually contacted the Italian government about fighting his rival in the Eternal City.

Musk said on X: "The fight will be managed by my and Zuck’s foundations (not UFC). "Livestream will be on this platform and Meta. Everything in camera frame will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all. "I spoke to the PM of Italy and Minister of Culture. They have agreed on an epic location.

"Everything done will pay respect to the past and present of Italy "And all proceeds go to veterans "And paediatric hospitals in Italy (sic)"