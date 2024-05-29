Starting off strong like your daily morning coffee, your local family-friendly restaurants are making sure to give you that extra caffeine kick after a long day of making your mark. Spur

Spur is offering a free coffee after you’ve cast your vote. Simply pop into your local Spur restaurant and show them your inked thumb to get a free coffee and enjoy. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spur Steak Ranches (@spursteakranches) Wimpy Wimpy wants to help you warm up by offering a free cup of a regular famous Wimpy coffee when you show them your inked thumb. If you’re not much of a caffeine drinker, don’t fret, you have the option of choosing a regular hot chocolate instead.

What is coffee without a snack to go with it? If you want something to accompany your coffee or hot chocolate, make your way to Krispy Kreme. Your inked thumb will get you a free original glazed doughnut. This freebie is only available on May 29 at Krispy Kreme main stores and Checkers full experience stores. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krispy Kreme South Africa (@krispykreme_za) Hudsons Burgers If you’re feeling a bit peckish and thirsty after casting your vote, then Hudsons Burgers has got you covered. Hudsons Burgers is offering a complimentary draught beer for every vote. Join them on May 29 and show them your inked thumb to receive a free Castle Lite or Carling Black Label draught with every main meal.