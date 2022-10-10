Justin Bieber has reportedly ended his friendship with Kanye West after the maltrap rapper attacked his wife Hailey on the socials. Sources told TMZ that the Peaches hitmaker and Rhode Skin founder both think Ye went “too far”, and they are hartseer about his comments.

Justin believes he has always been supportive of the Can’t Tell Me Nothing rapper, but feels standing up for his vrou is more important, insiders also said. Earlier this week, West called out Hailey after she defended Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson for criticising his controversial White Lives Matter T-shirts. “My respect for you runs deep my friend!,” the model wrote to Karefa-Johnson on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, adding that “to know you is to adore you and to work with you is an honour. the most kind. the most talented. the most fun. the most chic [sic].”

FIRED UP: Kanye West, 45 Hailey did not name West in her post, but he still got kwaad and wysed her in a now deleted post on Instagram, “Wait Am I canceled again??? Justin [Bieber] please let me know.” The Heartless hitmaker then went after Hailey’s looks in a separate post, accusing her of getting plastic surgery. “They want corny ass Gigi Hadid and nose job Hailey Baldloose to rally behind an obvious Corey Gamble level nonfashion industry plant,” West wrote, also referencing Gigi Hadid’s disapproval of his tees.