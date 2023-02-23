Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny “have a flirty vibe” going on. The 27-year-old model and the 28-year-old Latin muso were spotted together in Los Angeles over the weekend.

They’re said to be “enjoying each other’s company”. A source said: “Kendall and Bad Bunny are attracted to each other and definitely have a flirty vibe. “It is still new, but they’re enjoying each other’s company and like each other.”

The celebrity duo enjoyed a double date with Justin and Hailey Bieber over the weekend, and they’ve had a “fun” time together so far. BUNNY CHOW: Kendall and Bunny out at a dining plek The insider told Entertainment Tonight: “They have mutual friends and had dinner with Hailey, Justin and friends at Wally’s in Beverly Hills on Saturday night.” Bad Bunny recently bought a joint in Los Angeles and has spent a lot more time there.

Another source said: “Kendall met him through a mutual friend and they hit it off. As of now, it’s not serious.” Meanwhile, Jenner, who has previously dated NBA players Blake Griffin, Ben Simmons and Devin Booker, is thrilled that she’s taken control of her own career over recent years. The brunette beauty and one of the world’s highest-paid models said: “I’m a control freak at heart.