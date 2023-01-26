Cardi B thinks “not bragging enough” is her biggest flaw. The 30-year-old rapper – who is one of the world’s best-selling music stars –believes she ought to be louder about her achievements, IOL reports.

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker, who worked as a stripper before finding success in the music business, wrote on Twitter: “My biggest flaw is not bragging enough.” Cardi, who has laaities, Kulture, four, and Wave, 16 months, with rap star Offset, subsequently posted a photograph of her younger sister Hennessy in two revealing outfits. The images divided opinion among Cardi’s social media followers, but she quickly fired back at the critics.

Cardi retweeted a message that read: “Why can’t people say someone looks beautiful and GO? “If Cardi looks beautiful or Hennessy looks beautiful just say that. The extra s*** just gives pressed and obsessed. Idk stop reaching. [sic]” Why can’t people say someone looks beautiful and GO? If Cardi looks beautiful or Hennessy looks beautiful just say that. The extra sh*t just gives pressed and obsessed. Idk stop reaching — bri 💎 (@DearBelcalis) January 23, 2023 Meanwhile, Cardi has admitted to being happier before she became famous.

The WAP hitmaker, who married Offset in 2017, no longer worries about her financial situation but insisted she felt happier “two or three years ago”. “One positive thing is that my family, whatever they want they get. “Everything that I want to buy, I can get. I don’t have to worry so much about my future,” she said.