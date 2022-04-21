After the lekker long Easter weekend break, here we are, on the dry weekend before payday, but we kap aan!

With the month of Ramadaan entering the last 10 days on Friday, I thought this event would be reg for those preparing for Eid.

The Eid Boutique, hosted by Revere Markets, is looking forward to adding a bit of sparkle to your shopping.

Spokesperson Faghri Amardien says: “It is a special celebration for Muslims all around the world and we want to share this joy and excitement with everyone.

“It is a celebration of deep cultural traditions and practices, which brings along a million memories and an element of nostalgia.”

GEMS: Find a bargain at Eid Boutique

Local businesses and Cape Town’s most loved brands come together to exhibit their Eid range all under one roof.

This also gives you an opportunity to shop and support local.

You can look forward to beautiful crafts, gifting inspo, sweet treats and the latest fashion and trends.

Entry is free and you will find the Eid Boutique Market at Cavendish Square in parking level 3 – open this Friday, Saturday and Sunday 9am-5pm.

For more info follow @revere_markets on Instagram.

But check this out. Starting tonight and every other Thursday night, comedian Carl Weber will be hosting either Comedy night, Karaoke night or Quiz night at Escobar in Town.

STIEK UIT: Carl Weber hosts Thursday night events at Escobar

So if you have hidden talents, whether it be poetry, singing, playing an instrument or think you’re funny, here is your chance to shine.

Email [email protected] to book a spot. Entry is free.

Carl says: “Gone are the days where every genre kept to themselves, if I wanna survive post-Covid I must maak asof ek mal is en doen alles. I wanna be a jack of all trades, they say jack of all trades is a master of none, but still better than a master of one.”

[email protected]