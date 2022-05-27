Kourtney Kardashian’s doctor advised her to drink Travis Barker’s sperm “four times a week” to help with fertility. The 43-year-old reality star – who officially tied the knot with the Blink-182 drummer this month – opened up about her thyroid levels this week.

Recalling the doctor’s appointment on an episode of The Kardashians, she told Ayurvedic expert Martha Soffer: “I can’t remember what he said, if [my thyroid] was low or high. “But he told us, well, he told me, that the thing that would help it was drinking [Travis’] cum, like, four times a week.” Martha laughed at the surprising suggestion, while Travis quipped: “I love this doctor.”

However, it seems like the newlyweds instead went with Martha’s advice, which meant they had to abstain from caffeine, exercise and sex. Speaking to the camera, Kourtney added: “Our last egg retrieval was not successful. So our new thing that we’re going to be trying is a Panchakarma cleanse, which is Ayurvedic. It’s 3000 years old.” She explained that the idea behind the cleanse is to “get all of the toxins deep within our tissue out [to have] better-quality eggs”.