Welcome to July, the official start of winter and we are officially halfway through 2022, kan jy’rit glo? With loadshedding trying to dim your light over the past few days, let us light up your weekend with some exciting events to kickstart your July.

We all mos love a freebie now and then nuh! Stiek uit at the V&A Waterfront on Saturday for The Makers Market, a showcase of the culinary talents of lekker food incubator graduates, and for the return of the Dockside Beer Experience at the Cape Town Cruise Terminal.

Visitors can look forward to meeting the new graduates and sampling their wide selection of delicious treats and dishes, all between 10am and 5pm. LEKKER EET: The Makers Market on Saturday The list includes the Ukutya –showcasing indigenous African ingredients through fresh, seasonal dishes, Afro Lunchbox – giving you your lunch break back with a delicious and affordable taste of home, Indikaap – vegan Ayurvedic bowls, dosas and Shekinah Bake House – a showcase of her Congolese heritage with a range of desserts and more. The Dockside Beer Experience will take place from 12pm until 9pm.

The participating local microbrewers consist of Ukhamba Beerworx, Woodstock Brewery, Shackleton Brewing Co, AfroCarribean (Banana Jam Brewing Co.), The Kennel Brewery and Lakeside Brewing Company. Support the Douglas Murray Home for the Aged on Friday as they host their Christmas In July Gala Dinner. The event offers a five-course meal (halaal) and live entertainment by singer Mujahid George, DJ Smash and Miss Dee. There will also be lucky draws.