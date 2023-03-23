The time of Lent is nearly over for our Christian brothers and sisters, and the holy week will start on Sunday, April 2, all the way until the evening of Holy Saturday on April 8. Holy Saturday is known to many Christian followers as the day of mourning, which commences the final day of Christ’s death.

For Christians this is the holiest period, where Jesus Christ was crucified on Good Friday which means this will be a very emotional day for them and they believe that he rose again on Easter Sunday (the third day). Hot cross buns and pickled fish will be in abundance on Good Friday (April 7). As usual many will start with the “ingelegde vis” days before the Easter Weekend, and this will be enjoyed by families around the world on Good Friday.

For the third year in a row Muslims and Christians have gone through their holiest periods at the same time. When Ramadaan does not coincide with Easter, Muslims around the country would traditionally make sure their ingelegde vis was also enjoyed over this period to show respect to their Christian family members and neighbours. In some households this still happens, especially where there are blended families.

According to history, this tradition of fish and hot cross buns started with the blood that flowed due to the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. This made some Christian folk not want to consume red meat on this day. With respect to Christians who believe otherwise, I only speak of the experience I have seen growing up. I wish every Christian around the world a blessed holy week and blessed Easter Sunday. May this be the season of rebirth, may you feel your faith renewed and your heart made new with the hope that Easter brings.