An East London theatre company is in Cape Town and has invited mense to come and see their productions, featuring young people eager to show off their skills.

Wela Kapela Productions was established by Amanda Bothma in February 2019 to create opportunities for young performers from East London.

She says they came to Cape Town because of its bigger audiences.

“As theatre makers, it is our aim to develop new work, to perform established works in an innovative, fresh way to an ever growing audience.

“To achieve this, we stage a wide variety of work and aim to do at least two productions a year targeted at a younger audience.

“Opportunities within the arts and entertainment are rare in our small town, yet we have some of South Africa’s biggest stars, media personalities and business leaders come from the small streets of Eastern Cape.

“My dream is to not only cultivate entertainment giants, but cultivate confidence in East London’s very capable young talent – your dreams are valid.

“Wela Kapela is merely a kickstart for these young adults’ bright future.”

They will be staging cabaret productions in partnership with The Drama Factory in Strand, every night from 2 to 10 April.

Cast member Alison Hilstead said: “I’ve been with Wela Kapela Productions since its inception. I am grateful that I had a wonderful safe environment and grounding in the Eastern Cape.

“I’ve been blessed to travel and perform both locally and abroad. Cape Town audience’s vibrate with powerful energy.

“It’s our second time back in Cape Town and we are truly honoured and very excited to showcase our work.”

To book, email i[email protected]. Tickets cost R130-R140.

[email protected]