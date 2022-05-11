E.TVs local medical drama series Durban Gen has been cancelled following a channel review. Produced by multi-award-winning production house, Stained Glass TV, the series will air its last episode at the end of January 2023.

This was the channel’s first-ever medical drama set in KwaZulu-Natal. In a statement, the channel confirmed the decommission: “Hospital drama Durban Gen will be coming to an end in January 2023. “The decision to decommission the daily drama is part of a business strategy which includes the ongoing review of the on-air life-cycle of all our shows.

“E.tv continues to look forward to fulfilling its mandate of producing exceptional and relevant local content, and the production has successfully achieved its part of the obligation throughout the past two years.” The modern-day story had its shares of highs and lows since it started airing in October 2021. On inception, it starred Mxolisi “Zulu Boy” Majozi, Bhekisizwe Mahlawe and Lihle Dhlomo among others.