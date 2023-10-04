Two women who complained about a billboard on a national highway with the words “Fear F*kol” have won their case. Michelle Stoltz and Jolande de Beer said they found the placard offensive and crude.

The Advertising Regulatory Board ruled in their favour, and ordered the advertiser – iCar Technologies (Pty) Ltd – to either remove the advert or amend it. The Armoured Mobility billboard was affixed to the Cydonia Road bridge across the N3 in Gauteng. In their complaint, the vrouens said it was “not appropriate” for this word to appear on a billboard where laaities are likely to view it.

iCar Technologies explained its intention was not to offend, but to adopt an innovative and attention-grabbing approach to convey a powerful message. They further argued that f*kol was not a swear word if understood through the South African context: “It is a word that has been used across media platforms and Parliament.” They added that in a world where safety is of paramount importance, the advert invited South Africans to consider a new level of security while on the road.

In its ruling, the directorate of the ARB found that the signage was likely to be seen by children. The ARB said while it was an Afrikaans word, both English speaking and Afrikaans speaking parents would not find it acceptable for their children to use this phrase. “In essence, it is considered a vulgar word, generally regarded as unacceptable for children to use, or be exposed to indiscriminately.”