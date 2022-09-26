A heleste vuilgoed has emerged on Meghan Markle from her time as Duchess of Sussex, a new book claims. Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown details the alleged lelike behaviour by Meghan and husband, Prince Harry, who quit their royal duties in 2020.

Markle, 41, has been described as a “narcissistic sociopath” who was plotting her royal exit from the outset, a former staffer wysed. Sources told author Valentine Low that the staffers also allegedly claimed they “were played” by the Sussexes, while Meghan’s alleged screaming tirades debilitated her workers.“Young women were broken by their behaviour,” an insider claimed in the book. In her book, Low describes an alleged incident during which Markle screamed at a jong worker in front of her co-workers. SPILLS THE BEANS: A tell-all book “Don’t worry. If there was literally anyone else I could ask to do this, I would be asking them instead of you,” Markle allegedly told her.

A former royal assistant also claimed that the Sussexes, who wed in May 2018, repeatedly called them while out to dinner on a Friday night, only to shout at the staffer. “Every 10 minutes I had to go outside to be screamed at by her and Harry. It was, ‘I can’t believe you’ve done this. You’ve let me down. What were you thinking?’” they alleged. “It went on for a couple of hours.” The book also claims Meghan was overheard moaning, “I can’t believe I’m not getting paid for this,” during her first royal tour in 2018, as well as Markle’s increasing frustration with the demands of her royal duties.