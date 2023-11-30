Hailed as the ‘most authentic and interactive African experience in Cape Town’, Drumstruck launched its new season this month. Drumstruck has been entertaining audiences across the globe since its humble beginnings in Johannesburg in 2002, culminating in tours in the Far East, Europe, Australia and off-Broadway in New York, where celebrity audience members included the likes of Nicole Kidman, Kevin Bacon and Rosie O’ Donnell.

Their recent partnership with Dolly Parton at her theme park in Nashville had the country music star exclaiming, “I’m dumbstruck over Drumstruck!” Drumstruck producer Warren Lieberman, says he brought the show back to South African soil after Covid-19, to give locals and tourists access to the transformative and unifying magic of drumming together, while learning something about traditional African music. He says the show in Cape Town is a scaled-down version of the international production, but includes the same elements of storytelling, interactivity, fun and showmanship.

“We have created a show that has emerged from many years of experience and feedback from audiences of all ages and cultures,” says Lieberman. “It blends traditional African instruments, song and dance into an infectious musical event, and people walk out of the show feeling elated and connected.” Directed and co-created by Kathy-Jo Ross and facilitated by some of South Africa’s top percussionists and performers, Mpho Rasenyalo, Tumelo Seleke and Zama Qambi, the show creates a sense of Africa that is undeniably genuine and heartfelt.

Audiences enter a space where an extensive and rare collection of indigenous African instruments is displayed and are taken on a journey through the musical heritage of Southern Africa – from the first drum through to the newest high-tech electronic instruments. Each audience member is provided with their own djembe drum and gets to play and sing along with the show, becoming participants in the collective celebration that exemplifies African music and culture. This year Drumstruck has found a perfect home and partner in the Silvermist Organic Wine estate, a magnificent venue with expansive views perched atop Constantia Nek, an easy 15 minute drive from the Cape Town city centre.

Lieberman’s passion for African music is matched by Silvermist owner, Gregory Brink Louw’s passion for wine, and while it is not a common pairing – wine and drumming work harmoniously in this idyllic space to make a unique visitor experience. Drumstruck at Silvermist offers a rare opportunity for the whole family to get stuck in and have some fun together. Even the wine tasting is designed for everyone - while the adults taste and learn about a range of exclusive South African wines from the area, children (and those who prefer) are offered a refreshing farm-brewed selection of iced teas to taste.

This season, the South African experience has been extended to include an optional braai after the show (to be pre-ordered with ticket purchases), and guests will be entertained by a world-class marimba band while they eat, drink, and take in the exquisite views. The Silvermist Rocketbar has been re-opened as a cosy African themed wine and coffee bar, which serves deli sandwiches and snacks throughout the day. From 1 December until April 2024, the show will run twice daily from Wednesday to Sunday, with shows starting at 11am and 5pm. The show runs for 110 minutes (50 min wine tasting, 60 min drum show) and standard rates are R450 (Adult wine tasting & show); R250 (Kids U12); R300: (Adult, show only).

SA local rates are R350 (Adult wine tasting & show); R200 (Kids U12); R275: (Adult, show only) Braai: R300 For further information please visit www.drumstruck.com