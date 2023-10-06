Cape Town International Airport was buzzing with excitement yesterday as the award-winning Western Province team arrived home from the World Majorette Sport Competition in Croatia. Eight members from Cape Town and the Boland District formed part of the 42-person national majorettes team that participated in the tournament from September 28 to October 1.

Cape Town International Airport was buzzing with excitement yesterday as the award-winning Western Province team arrived home from the World Majorette Sport Competition in Croatia. pic supplied The performers range from primary to high school learners, with 25 junior and 18 senior members, and did exceptionally well on the international stage. They took part in a variety of categories and managed to secure placements in the top five for several solos, duos/trios, and group performances. Coaching the Western Province team was Ni’Mat Waggie, 19, from Lansdowne, who also competed at the competition and won gold in the Senior Mace and Senior Small Drill.

“The competition was tough but we worked hard for the results we wanted and pulled it off as a team. Overall, it was fun,” Ni’Mat said. “We have been having training camps throughout the year and closer to competition, we trained five days in a row from early morning to late night just to be prepared.” The junior span did well also, taking first place in Junior Mace and Junior Small Drill, fourth place in Mace Solo, fifth place in Junior Baton and sixth place in Junior Pom.

For Mika Sky Marais, 14, from Mitchells Plain, it was her first time competing overseas and she loved it. TRIUMPHANT: SA squad arrive at CTI Airport “I started drummies at the age of six and I first got selected for the team in 2019, but because of Covid I wasn’t able to go. Then I re-tried and got my Proteas colours this year. “I got so close to my teammates and the way things are done in Croatia, that I didn’t even wanna come back home,” she giggled.