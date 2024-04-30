Superstar drummie Ciara Mackay along with her team has been selected to represent the Western Cape at this year’s FDDCMSA National Championships to be held in Gauteng from 28 June to 3 July. The nine-year-old majorette athlete is a Grade 4 learner at Dennemere Primary School and has been a drummie since 2022.

She is part of the Junior Durbanville Majorettes from Kraaifontein and the team is hard at work trying to take the national title, practising Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 4.30pm to 6.30pm and on Saturdays from 8am to 5pm. Her proud dad Cheslin reveals his eldest son, Cameron Africa, is also a drum majorette who has his Western Province and South African colours. Majorette athlete, Ciara Mackay, 9 alongside her team has been selected to represent the Western Cape at this year’s FDDCMSA National Championships to be held from 28 June to 3 July in Gauteng. pic supplied Cheslin says: “He was practising and asked her to join him and posted it on his status, that’s where her previous team coach asked her to join his team and that’s where her journey started.”

Athletes are required to pay for their own expenses on the trip and need R4 500, but it could change if the flight ticket price changes. Cheslin says: “The fundraisers are going well. But my wife just recently started working again and financially it’s been hard and this is an expensive sport, but we are trying our best since she enjoys the sport. “If the entire team isn’t able to go to Nationals it would require the coach to close the gaps and work out a routine with fewer athletes, so our main aim is to let each athlete attend the championships.”