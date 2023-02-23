Popular Mitchells Plain musician and community activist Deen Louw, aka D’Lo, says that he has been taken for a ride by a mechanic who is refusing to give his car back after he paid him for his services. Deen claims he paid R4 800 to a mechanic, identified as Gerald, from Taylor’s Autoworx in January to fix his BMW 118i, but now he is sukkeling to get his vehicle back.

“There was something wrong with the timing chain and he told me that it will only take three days to fix it as he doesn’t have space at his property,” he says. “He then called me to say he had bad news as two valves were bent and I needed a new top.” Deen adds that after paying the amount that they agreed upon, Gerald came with alle kinds of stories.

“He promised to have the car fixed, but then told me he didn’t get the parts yet, or something else is broken,” D’Lo wyses. “Three days turned into a month and into not returning my calls. We took the police to his place and the car was standing outside.” Deen, who also runs a soup kitchen from the boot of his vehicle, says that his community service is now suffering because he doesn’t have any way to get around.

FRUSTRATED: Muso Deen Louw is sukkeling to get his BMW back. “I almost missed out on a huge donation for the soup kitchen because I have no transport. “I had to beg people on Facebook for assistance. “This guy is the biggest con man that I have ever met. He shows no remorse knowing the work that I do in the community.”

When the Daily Voice asked Gerald why he would not return Deen’s car, he appeared to be confused, saying he was still working on it. SERVICES: Gerald’s work space. Picture: Supplied “His car is still with me after he was here with the police just the other day, and I explained everything to him and also explained his invoice to him; what he paid for,” Gerald says. “And also what the further findings are on his vehicle of which I never charged him for, and because he works in the community, I then offered to do the extras at no cost to him and we agreed.”