The Deen Louw Foundation is calling upon the help of communities to donate any dry ingredients and sanitary supplies to assist the needy. Mitchells Plain rapper Deen Louw said he started the organisation in 1993 and does not receive any government funding.

Part of the foundation is an arts programme where youngsters can record music and learn free of charge. “We have donated more than 5 000 sanitary pads to various teenagers and youth in our communities, we cater to the underprivileged, unemployed and school children,” says Deen. “Our feeding scheme operates four to five days a week and we have ladies who speak to the other females who understand and relate to each other as women and mothers.”