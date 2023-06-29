Media personality Zoë Brown recently announced her departure from Kfm after six years on The Flash Drive with Carl Wastie. Kfm made the announcement on their website and on air on Tuesday, where they told listeners that Zoë’s last day will be on Thursday.

The 33-year-old also shared the news on social media, and wrote: “My last show will be this Friday. I hope you’ll tune in and join in on the celebrations, trips down memory lane and yes, there will be tears too.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoë Brown (@zbzoebrown) The bubbly Cape Town-based radio and TV presenter told Independent Media that she leaves radio entirely after starting on the airwaves in 2012. Zoë said: “Leaving radio is bitter-sweet I’m looking forward to having a little more freedom in my schedule after 11 years.

“I’ve so many fond memories. I started at Kfm in 2014 doing the overnight show from midnight till 4am, so I feel like I knew that building really well, [like] which has been the most comfortable couches to sleep on. “I’ve had the honour of doing the traffic for The Drive Time Show with Rob Vember in 2015 and 2016 and then left radio during the week to do the weekend shows. “I then joined Carl Wastie on The Flash Drive from 3pm to 7pm everyday for the last six years and it’s a sad one to say goodbye to.