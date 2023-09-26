Precision driving in wet conditions saw Kyle van Dyk claim victory at the return of DRIFTCity – a woelige motorsport event held oppie Grand Parade on Sunday. This top-rated “driftkhana” show is a fusion of motorsport, culture and entertainment, and car enthusiasts weren’t going to let the rain dampen their spirits.

“If it’s raining, it’s not a problem,” said event organiser Gary Stockenstroom. “There might be less burning of rubber and less smoke, but we can still go ahead.” The drivers competed on a technical course, which needed them to combine speed, smoke, angle and timing, as well as deal with wet conditions. “Definitely a bit of a curveball this year, with the rain and all that,” said Van Dyk, driving a Nissan 350z, on his win.