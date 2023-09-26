Precision driving in wet conditions saw Kyle van Dyk claim victory at the return of DRIFTCity – a woelige motorsport event held oppie Grand Parade on Sunday.
This top-rated “driftkhana” show is a fusion of motorsport, culture and entertainment, and car enthusiasts weren’t going to let the rain dampen their spirits.
“If it’s raining, it’s not a problem,” said event organiser Gary Stockenstroom. “There might be less burning of rubber and less smoke, but we can still go ahead.”
The drivers competed on a technical course, which needed them to combine speed, smoke, angle and timing, as well as deal with wet conditions.
“Definitely a bit of a curveball this year, with the rain and all that,” said Van Dyk, driving a Nissan 350z, on his win.
“We still had pace on the dry, but we had to make quite a lot of changes on the wet to still be quick, and we had some decisions to make. I think we made the right choices, and it got us the win.”
Christopher Long took second place in his Nissan 350z and Daniel Blazer in a Toyota Auris claimed third.