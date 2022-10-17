Drake and The Weeknd have alweer chosen to sit out the 2023 Grammy Awards, marking the second year in a row that both Canadian artists have declined to participate, according to Vibe. The two artists have on separate occasions in the past expressed frustration with the behind-the-scenes workings of the Recording Academy, the organisation behind the awards, viewed by many as the highest honour in the music industry.

Last year, The Weeknd announced his decision to boycott future Grammys following the snub of his mega-popular and critically lauded hit 2020 album After Hours — which featured the record-setting chart-topper Blinding Lights. In a March 2021 statement to the New York Times, the Save Your Tears muso pakked uit, “Because of the secret committees, I will no longer allow my label to submit my music to the Grammys,” apparently taking aim at the Recording Academy’s voting process in determining nominees and winners. The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, had also vented to Billboard in an interview published in January 2021.

“Look, I personally don’t care anymore. I have three Grammys, which mean nothing to me now, obviously,” he told the music mag. “I suck at giving speeches anyways. Forget awards shows.” Of his initial shock at the snub, the 32-year-old musician added, “I use a sucker punch as an analogy. Because it just kind of hit me out of nowhere. I definitely felt … I felt things. I don’t know if it was sadness or anger. I think it was just confusion. I just wanted answers. Like, ‘What happened?’” Meanwhile, Drake’s beef with the Grammys dates back to the 2017 ceremony, at which the former Degrassi actor couldn’t help but notice how his catchy pop/R&B hit Hotline Bling had only received nods for Best Rap/Sung Performance and Best Rap Song.