Taking to the stage and packing the heat will be divas Angel Lalamore and the Trans-formers.

Bredasdorp will be having their first drag show Friday at Mozart’s Restaurant and Deli, and then again on Saturday at Die Ou Tronk, from 8pm.

Tonight, the Restaurant and Deli have a cash bar and platters can be ordered for a table and Die Ou Tronk charges R50 for corkage.

Tickets will be available at the door at R80.

“There are still a lot of klein dorpies where people are not accepting of the LGBTQ+ community and we plan to target every one of those to make the people aware that we are all human and people are not that different, we are all the same,” says organiser Eslin Europa.