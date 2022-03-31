For those who feel like painting the town pink, join Cape Town drag divas for a weekend of cabaret as only they know how.

Tonight, Kat Gilardi hosts sing-alongs at Zero21 Castle Hotel, the high-octane diva loves being tipped and yes, she will be bringing covers of everybody’s favourite, Toni Braxton.

So put on your dancing shoes and get ready for a trip down memory lane with the classics.

On Friday evening, the Gurl Group makes a welcome return to the drag scene.

Billed as Part One of the Tour, the group intends to kick off the tour of various venues in Cape Town with their first show at the popular Zer021 Castle Hotel.

RETURN: The Gurl Group on stage Friday

Expect expert choreography, lekker laughs, and general allround great entertainment with songs by famous girl groups like Little Mix and the Pussycat Dolls.

Cost to enter is R50 and tickets are available at the door.

Show starts at 8pm, so get in early as there is guaranteed to be a huge crowd.

[email protected]