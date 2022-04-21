Creative drag diva Ina Propriette has landed a spot as a new Beefcakes performer and you can catch her this Friday at Beefcakes, performing alongside drag icon Manila von Teez.

The two have put together a show that will entertain and please everyone. Tickets cost R325 and include a meal.

Ina says: “I’m grateful to have been given the opportunity to perform weekly on the Beefcakes stage. As a performer in the city, having a residency at a venue is up there with those long term, big goals and what better venue than Beefcakes.

“It’s also amazing having the best in the business be there not only as a mentor but a great friend to show me the ropes. I’m learning a lot and making so many new, meaningful connections. I’m excited for where this can go.”

