This Saturday sees the culmination of five weeks of minstrel magic coming to a close when the seven remaining troupes from Section 2 will battle it out for the crown, with various categories on the line. D6 Raw, Ashwin Willemse Orient, Exquisite Golden Gate, Original D6 Hanover Minstrels, TV Stars, Posh Vibrant and Playaz Inc troupes will take to the track at Athlone Stadium in one final battle to crown an overall winner.

KANS: Playaz Inc in the running Tickets for this weekend’s festivities are currently on sale starting at R30 each, and are available at Computicket, Shoprite, Checkers and U-Save outlets. To ensure a more free-flowing entry process into Athlone Stadium, the KKKA has made provision for additional scanners for all tickets – which will be brought in from Johannesburg. FINAL BATTLE: TV All Stars. This week organisers are going to extend access to three points, which the public can gain access via entrances P1, P2 and P6.