In honour of Down Syndrome Awareness next month, the Shumeez Scott Foundation will host a fashion show and for the first time in Mzansi, a Buddy Walk which will see abled and differently abled people share the runway. Founder Bahia Janodien says funds will go towards the organisation’s property upkeep and transport.

“It is easy to use the word inclusive but people do not know what it really stands for unless you show it by breaking the stigma,” she explains. “This is our way of showing what inclusivity means, where everyone can work together, no matter who and what you are, or your disability is.” Bahia, whose daughter Shumeez has Downs, adds: “Differently abled people just want to be accepted in society, because they were created in their own unique way.”

The event is set to place on October 16 at Athlone Stadium. The organisation plans to cater for 5 000. Five locals are on board to showcase their summer range from the House of Kyrah. Cape Town 27-9-2022 In honour of Down Syndrome Awareness month in October, the Shumeez Scott Foundation will be hosting an all inclusive fashion show and for the first time ever in Mzansi, a Buddy Walk which will see abled and differently abled people walking the runway together.pic supplied Designer CJ Jackson says: “I want to do this to break the mould of what it is to be a model. It is not about looks but how you carry yourself. “Disabled bodies are put in a bracket but most of them are very vibrant and very passionate and confident, but because of their disability they are excluded and put in a box.”