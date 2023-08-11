Lizzo has been accused by at least six more people of inappropriate sexual behaviour. The singer is being sued by her former backing dancers Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez for alleged sexual harassment, creating a hostile work environment and discrimination.

On Wednesday, attorneys told Page Six they have been reviewing fresh claims from more complainants “with similar stories” who worked with the 35-year-old star. Lawyer Ron Zambrano said his firm has been examining dancers who worked with Lizzo on her Amazon Studios reality show Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls. He said in a statement the original three accusers “have bravely spoken out and shared their experiences, opening the door for others to feel empowered to do the same”.

‘Sensationalised’: Lizzo’s take on ex-dancers’ ‘stories’ The lawyer told Page Six the new allegations are of a “sexually charged environment” and failure to pay employees, adding: “Some of the claims we are reviewing may be actionable, but it is too soon to say.” Among the allegations against Lizzo from her former dancers Davis, Williams and Rodriguez is that the singer pressured them to gryp strippers at a club in Amsterdam and forced them to eating bananas sticking from sex workers’ vaginas. They have also accused Big Grrrl Big Touring and dance team captain Shirlene Quigley of creating a “sexually charged and uncomfortable” work environment.

Lizzo denied their claims in an Instagram statement, saying: “These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing. “My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticised. “Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed.