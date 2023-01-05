Khloe Kardashian has clapped back at fans who claimed that she changed face after she tried out clip-on bangs for a cover shoot for Sorbet magazine, Daily Mail Online reports. The reality star, 38, shared a snap of her new look on Instagram as she credited the hairdo with changing the “shape” of her gesig.

“Fun fact: I wore clip-on bangs for this shoot,” she posted. “It was fun to give a different look and not be committed. I am surprised with how much I liked the bangs even though they changed the shape of my face.” Many of her followers said the bangs made her look “younger” and more like Heidi Klum and Denise Richards, while others marvelled at her resemblance to pop star Taylor Swift in the picture. LOOKALIKE: Pop star Taylor Swift Others were gou to rek that they could see other changes: “I don’t think it was the bangs that changed your face”; “Literally who is that??”; “Ohhh it was the bangs that changed your face so much in these pics?”

While the post appears to have been deleted, Just Jared claims that Khloe responded: “I openly talk about my nose job and anyone who ‘looks up’ to me must know I’ve lost over 60 pounds [27.5kg] over the years. So recently the only change is the bangs. I didn’t know I had to do a running list. “Either way, attacking someone is sad in my opinion. If you are offended or don’t like what you see, you simply don’t have to say anything. I hope you have a great first week of the new year. Thanks for making mine so jolly.” In May last year, the mother of two admitted to feeling “offended” by trolls accusing her of having “12 face transplants”.