There’s a saxy weekend ahead as renowned saxophonist Don Vino Prins shares the stage with some of his friends in the industry to produce a concert like no other.
Taking place this Saturday at the Strand Town Hall the best entertainers in the Cape will come together on one stage to give an electrifying performance, including the likes of Nur Abrahams, Fagrie Isaacs, Co-B, the langarm band The Elginairs, diva Salome, DJ Newton & your MC for the night is Quinton Manuels.
Proceeds of this show will go to the Heartland Baby Sanctuary.
Over 800 tickets have been sold already so make sure to book your ticket on Quicket asap to ensure you get your seat.
The show starts at 7pm.