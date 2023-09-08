There’s a saxy weekend ahead as renowned saxophonist Don Vino Prins shares the stage with some of his friends in the industry to produce a concert like no other.

Taking place this Saturday at the Strand Town Hall the best entertainers in the Cape will come together on one stage to give an electrifying performance, including the likes of Nur Abrahams, Fagrie Isaacs, Co-B, the langarm band The Elginairs, diva Salome, DJ Newton & your MC for the night is Quinton Manuels.