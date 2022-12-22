While most children wish for a big party or extravagant presents, an Ocean View boy only asked for dog food to feed needy animals in his area. Dane Klein, nine, has a passion for animals since a very young age and this year for his birthday yesterday he wanted to spend it with animals who need food.

Speaking to IOL, his mother Chelsea, 26, said the area is plagued by stray dogs and her son has always had a big love for animals, especially dogs, as he has grown up around dogs. Dane Klein, 9, from Ocean View has a passion for animals “Since I got married we moved and here are many stray dogs. So what we do is we keep leftover food for the dogs and Dane will feed them,” she explained. Chelsea said she and Dane’s father sat him down asking what he wanted for his birthday and they were shocked.

“We asked Dane what he wants for his birthday because we usually have a party or go out. He said he doesn’t want a party or presents. He just wants dog food. Dane Klein, 9 “However, because he loves soccer, we had something small for him on Saturday and on the invites said no presents but dog food,” the mother of two added. This past Saturday, Dane was given a soccer-themed birthday party and got quite a few bags of honde kos for his birthday project.

“This morning [yesterday], we went to a house where there were two adult dogs, pit bulls, and puppies and he handed over five litres of water and dog food. “Dane wants to spend the day feeding the dogs. We are going to walk around in the area later and feed the dogs. Dane Klein, 9, from Ocean View has a passion for animals “We were walking around and Dane became very teary-eyed. So I told him we can take a break and go ahead walking around later today,” Chelsea said.