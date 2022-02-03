Tonight’s must-watch item on the calendar is definitely the local doccie called Stitched that’s up on e.tv at 10.30pm.

So what’s it all about, you ask? Well kykie, it’s about the impact of the textile and manufacturing industry in the South African fashion world.

Klomp groot woorde, nuh. But if you smaak klere and fashion, have a antie or uncle who’s ever worked in the textile industry in Cape Town or have ever wondered what it takes to make clothes, then this one is for you.

Then we also have episode 2 of our new favourite series which is at 9.30pm on SABC2 tonight – The No.1 Ladies Detective Agency.

Now remember this one started last week and it’s about a Botswanan woman who starts up her country’s very first female-owned detective agency.

This episode is called The Big Bonanza and we see Mma Makutsi scheming it’s a kwaai idea to print out a few flyers to try and boost business.

It works like a bomb and before onse Precious can say “detective” she is investigating three very strange mysteries – one involves a disturbed dentist, another a disappearing dog and then there’s the missing husband…

[email protected]