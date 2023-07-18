South African singer Lady Zamar asked social media trolls if they want her to kill herself after facing a backlash for accusing ex-boyfriend Sjava of raping her. In November 2020, the charges of rape against the rapper and actor were thrown out by the National Prosecuting Authority.

Time may have passed, but the internet doesn’t forget. Zamar, 36, is still being trolled by social media users who believe she falsely accused her 38-year-old ex, who remained with her for three years after the alleged incident at a hotel in Thohoyandou in 2017. EX-BERK: Rapper Sjava On Sunday, gatvol of the bullying, she took to Twitter asking to post a lengthy message in which she asked tweeps what she must do in order for her to move on from the ordeal. She even suggested killing herself or quitting music. “Why do you guys hate me so much?... When I try to tell you my truth you guys don’t wanna hear it, when I try to move on you guys attack me....

“After you’ve commented on my stuff and said the most vile and evil tweets, what do you hope to achieve with it… can I move on or should I keep on apologising for trying my absolute best to move on.” She added: “Do you want me to kill myself, do you want me to die, be murdered, go to jail to make you guys happy… do you guys want me to stop making music or publicly cry so you can see how I actually feel about what happened to me? Please tell me.” why do you guys hate me so much? how have i become such an easy target for you guys?



you guys don’t know me or my full story and you don’t know why i’ve kept quiet for such a long time…you guys have no idea how you break a person.



i can’t move on from your assumptions of what… — Lady Zamar (@Lady_Zamar) July 16, 2023 Zamar tried to defend herself as the comments came in thick and fast.

“Falsely accusing a man of rape in a country where rape stats are high is nothing to joke about. He could’ve easily be serving a sentence for a crime he didn’t commit while you continue with life like nothing happened and refer to yourself as an easy target,” wrote @KCxMU_Supporter. Falsely accusing a man of rape in a country where rape stats are high is nothing to joke about. He could’ve easily be serving a sentence for a crime he didn’t commit while you continue with life like nothing happened and refer to yourself as an easy target — . (@KCxMU_Supporter) July 16, 2023 Zamar responded: “Where was it proven it was false... insufficient evidence and false aren’t the same thing though.” where was it proven it was false..insufficient evidence and false aren’t the same thing though — Lady Zamar (@Lady_Zamar) July 16, 2023 @AluSuks wrote: “Problem is that your story doesn’t make sense. 1 You were in a relationship with that guy. 2 Secondly, you continued with the relationship after the alleged sexual assault. 3 There’s a recording of you saying you wanted his attention blah blah blah. P Ma’am please take us serious.”