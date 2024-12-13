Local artists are coming together this festive season to raise food donations for the homeless in Woodstock in a fundraising road show called “Sing Vir Kos”. Musician and community activist Deen Louw a.k.a D’Louw, annually hosts a Christmans street party for the homeless, where he hands out food, pre-loved clothes and entertain mense with a live performance.

This year, D’Louw alongside Lil Bubble, Lil Romeo, MC Cole, DJ Clayton and Neesa Abrahams will be offering up their time and talent and sing at different retail stores with a trolley where shoppers can donate food and other items towards the cause. “We do not ask people for money," says D’Louw. ”We want to make the homeless feel special on the day and have them feel like normal people who are a part of the community because these people are being trampled on, people don’t want to associate with them even their families want no contact with them.”

“This all stems from my upbringing, as a young man who grew up on the Cape Flats, I know how rife poverty is in the community and coming from a poor family. My parents gave us the best they could but they did not always have, so I always said one day I will give back to the less fortunate.” Lending a hand: D’Louw, left, is helping. Picture: Marsha Dean He said that they are planning to host the Christmas party either on 23 or 25 December depending on the donations. On 20 December, D’Louw and some artists will be performing at Shoprite in Watergate Mall, Mitchells Plain, from 10am and is appealing sponsor and donors to stiek uit and give a helping hand.