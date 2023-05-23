The Deen Louw Foundation in partnership with Tulip United launched its June 16 Netball Tournament in honour of Youth Month approaching with the theme ‘Play Into The Hands of History Tournament’. Popular Mitchells Plain muso and activist Deen ‘D’Louw’ Louw said the aim for Youth Day is to create awareness in coloured communities around the significance of the historical day.

“Our coloured community has lost the history and we aim to reintroduce [it] the history with netball, soccer and live performances to celebrate the day,” he explained. ROLE: Sport helps get laaities off the street “Our youth needs to know our history; sport and music brings people together and by doing so, we are getting positive messages across to our youth as they aren’t given the opportunities they deserve. It’s up to us to create those opportunities.” A two-day event is planned to commemorate June 16 with various activities such as soccer, golf, as well as live acts including performances from Young Romeo, Charlton Swartz, and the Deen Louw Collective with lots of fun for almal at Tulip Park.

HAVE A BALL: Kids will get to play netball Founder of Tulip United and coach, Aunty Feroza added that her partnership with the Deen Louw Foundation is a mutually benefical one. “We want the children roaming around here to have a better life, we want to plough back into our community as our community has a lot of potential, more than just drugs and gangsterism. “My passion is taking care of the children and the seniors.”