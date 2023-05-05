If you are unsure on how to spend your Friday night then head over to Hanover Street in GrandWest for the best Takeover party and catch a jampacked lineup of talented DJs with none other than DJ Zinhle as the headliner.

This is a show not to be missed with South Africa’s favourite female DJ, and joining her is HeartFM radio presenter and TikTok sensation Peadon Smith. Also rocking the decks is DJ Ermy, Clint L and DJ Mickz.