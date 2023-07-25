Renowned DJ and former radio presenter DJ Jazzy D is turning 50 next month and to make his birthday extra special, he will be gifting a complete stranger with a fully furnished home, or much needed renovations. In addition, Jazzy Diadora will be taking care of their bills for the next six months.

“I do a lot of fundraising and community projects and during Covid we were probably involved in about four houses that we rebuilt and we noticed there are a lot of people that are lacking,” he said. “A lot of people, when they get to the age of 70, tend to give up on believing that something special like this would ever happen to them. “So we plan to send someone away for about two weeks and build them a new home or renovate a home that is in dire need of repairs, then have them come back and have a celebration when handing over the keys to their new beautiful, fully furnished home.”

DJ Jazzy D doesn’t know who the lucky person is yet but he has four candidates in mind. “There is no application for this, I believe God will lead me to a place to do something special then I will make my decision,” he added. In an effort to fund this project, DJ Jazzy D added that he will be doing a few shows in Cape Town, Durban, Johannesburg, East London and Bloemfontein.