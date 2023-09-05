Lavender Hill is in for a treat on September 16, when Divas in Cabaret hits Keppel Court in aid of giving back to the community. Organisers Denino Majiet and partner Hilton, who are the founders and directors of the Mr and Miss Gay Retreat pageant since 2016, say the motivation behind their event is to provide much-needed support and training for women and children who experience violence.

“This we do through our community empowerment group. The latter consist of school going learners aged 13 to 18, and women in our community. “As an organisation we support disadvantaged women and children who often suffer from abandonment, abuse and neglect,” Denino said. “We are very excited to welcome these gorgeous talented divas. You can prepare yourself for an awesome show.”

Miss Angel Lalamore will be on stage embracing you with her soulful ballads as well as her signature song End of the Road by Gladys Knight. Joining her is the sensational Miss Kendall Li, from a cabaret group called The Trans-Formers, as well as Miss Pine-Tee of the Haus of Valour, not forgetting Lavender Hill’s very own “Whitney Houston”, Anastacia Khan, and new kid on the block Miss Billie O'naire.DJ Jontas is on the decks. Stiek uit from 4pm. Those in attendance will receive a meal.