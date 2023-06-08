I caught up with diva Maritza Conradie, the powerhouse singer who left our shores in August 2020 to perform in Lanzarote, Spain. She performed to help bring ease to the people under stress caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, those who were trapped on different islands and couldn’t return home.

Mense in Cape Town would be very surprised to know that Maritza gave birth to her first laaitie, Kenzo Pansau Santos, at the age of 40 and she is currently on maternity leave in Spain. Her baby needed surgery after he was born with tongue tie, a condition present at birth that restricts movement of the tongue, but the babatjie is now recovering well. Because Maritza is diabetic and has had her fair share of cancer treatment, they needed to do an emergency C-section.

Maritza says she hopes to return to the stage in September. “I plan to bring over my mom to take care of my miracle baby,” she explains. “I want to have someone I trust and know would give my child the same care that I would, at the same time I know he will pick up on some Afrikaans so that the culture is also there.”

She adds: “Being a new mom, I’m not looking forward to work, but I have to get on stage and earn an income. I’m so grateful to this amazing agent that I’m signed to, who makes sure my maternity benefits are taken care of as well as my health benefits.” Maritza will return to Cape Town in March next year for klein Kenzo’s baptism with her family by their side, before she jets back to the Spanish shores. She says: “With being a Spanish citizen things are just easier; in Cape Town it was tough waiting for gigs, not sure when one would earn an income, therefore it was just so much easier travelling to this country and working at my craft while on a contract.”

Just before the festive season last year, she was diagnosed with gestational diabetes and it is also widely known that she is a cancer survivor. PROUD MOTHER: Maritza and babatjie Kenzo on a video call Maritza is a true fighter and has beat all three cancer diagnoses – she first had it on the brain, then in her breast, and lastly between the eyes. Maritza is showing the world her talent and living life to the full. I wish all entertainers well wherever the road may take them.

Over the years it’s become apparent that musicians have no choice but to leave our country for better work opportunities. Some flourish in their careers and it literally changes their lives, while others will waste the opportunity. We’ve seen so many artists come back home in more of a sukkel.