After a two-year hiatus, Cape Town’s favourite drag cabaret show is back and celebrating 10 years on stage. Divas One Night Only (DONO) is one of the most anticipated events on the LGBTQI+ calendar and founder Kat Gilardi says the show never disappoints.

“This is one showcase that keeps on giving. This show is so in demand, anyone who still gets a ticket now is lucky! We are ready to give mense a show like never before.” “Divas One Night Only was a concept I came up with after winning Ms Gay Western Cape (MGWC) in 2010 where the reigning queen has to create an event around something she’s passionate about and drag cabaret was a creative avenue I wanted to take, as I had just started with 3Divas, a cabaret group. “I fell in love with cabaret, there’s something so thrilling in that moment of transporting the audience through songs and that creativity put into it is… simply amazing.”

IN HER ELEMENT: Manila von Teez Kat said there was a huge demand after just one event at Valerie’s Jazz Cafe, and each edition was sold out after that. “DONO started at Valerie’s in Kuils River and the next year there was a huge demand for tickets, so we moved it to the Joseph Stone Auditorium and it’s been sold out ever since. I have to say Thank you to everyone who has supported this show. “Celebrating 10 years is an amazing feeling. The entertainment is so talented and the production they deliver to stage is one of international standard. Just hearing the girls and the community calling DONO the red carpet of music awards is a great feeling.

“Also calling it the best show in Cape Town for drag entertainment makes me emotional, but a grateful emotion.” This year’s line-up includes Madisson Scar, Belinda Qaqamba KaFassie, Manila von Teez, Laylah Raja Novacek, Jayde Kay Johnson, Angel Lalamore , Anushka Parker, Haus of Vahlour, Transformers, Ashanti Prima, Maxine Wild, Emogen Moore, Ina Propriette and 3D. GET YOUR TICKETS: Saturday, 7pm MCs PJ Smith and Naythan Kayser will keep people entertained between performances.