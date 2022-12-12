To celebrate the fabulous LGBTI+ plus community, divas came out in their numbers to strut their stuff in the hopes of being crowned Miss Gay Arabellas 2022. The inaugural event took place on Saturday at Grassy Park Civic Centre. TikTok sensation Ikie Botha was emcee on the night.

Pageant director Caylim Hendricks said the main purpose was to celebrate and create awareness for the LGBTQIA+ community. AMAZED: Director Caylim Hendrick “It is to create a safe space of transparency for everyone. The event was amazing. People came out in numbers and there was great support. People came from all over Cape Town and outside of the city,” Hendricks added. “I am hoping to make it an annual event and take it to further heights every year.”

Sixteen contestants battled it out for the titles of queen, first and second princess, Best Dress and Miss Personality. The entertainment line-up included fabulous performances from Miss Emogen Moore, Angel Lalamore, Caristia Carter and Ashanti Jesse Trimble. But it was Xola Tatubana, 22, from Paarl who stole the show and walked off with the crown.