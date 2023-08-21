A reporter from RX Radio station, who is living with a disability, will compete in the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon to raise funds for the struggling station. Qaqamba Cuba, 23, who has congenital scoliosis, will be participating in the race using a buggy.

The meisie will be accompanied by Alan Jacobs, a Southern Striders runner, who will push her in the cart that was sponsored by Warriors on Wheels Foundation, an organisation that aims to uplift and empower children with disabilities. The University of Western Cape law student took up the call as she wants to remove the stigma surrounding what children with disabilities can accomplish as well as raise funds for the station. Alan Jacobs RX Radio, a station run by and for children, is situated at the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital but sadly continues to experience financial problems.

In 2022, three runners from the Southern Striders took to the track to raise funds for the station, but they haven’t reached their goal. Station manager Noluyolo Ngomani said: “Over the past three years, ever since Covid has negatively impacted NGOs, RX Radio has been working on its sustainability. “We currently have a deficit of around R200 000 which we would like to secure to ensure that the station remains an innovative hub for children with and without chronic conditions.